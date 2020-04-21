Small Business Relief Programs Run Out of Funding

Small businesses throughout the country are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest relief programs, known as the Payroll Protection Program, blew through $350 billion in federal aid within a matter of weeks. More than 1.6 million U.S. businesses secured loans through the program, but thousands were left empty handed. As Congress debates an injection of new funding, critics say the first round of money went to many larger companies, even publicly traded corporations, as opposed to mom-and-pop operations on the brink of bankruptcy. Meanwhile, state and local governments, as well as nonprofits and companies, are stepping up with programs to help. We talk to experts about the many challenges small business owners are facing and available resources.