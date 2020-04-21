KQED is a proud member of
Angela Glover Blackwell on Putting Equity at the Heart of Economic Recovery
11:00 pm – 11:30 pm Marketplace

Much of the U.S. economy has gone offline to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So how much is the economy expected to contract – and what factors play into that calculation?
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Economic Contraction

Much of the U.S. economy has gone offline to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So how much is the economy expected to contract – and what factors play into that calculation?see more
Forum

Angela Glover Blackwell on Putting Equity at the Heart of Economic Recovery

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM

Though African Americans make up only 13% of the US population, one third of the people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 nationwide are black. Equity advocate Angela Glover Blackwell says the pandemic has been like “gallons of alcohol being thrown on the open wounds of inequality and racism in this country”. Forum talks with Blackwell about how the coronavirus has exacerbated racial and economic inequality and what she hopes to do about it as a member of Governor Newsom’s task force on business and job recovery.

Guests:

Angela Glover Blackwell, founder in residence, PolicyLink and member of Governor Newsom's Task Force on Business and Job Recovery

