Angela Glover Blackwell on Putting Equity at the Heart of Economic Recovery

Though African Americans make up only 13% of the US population, one third of the people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 nationwide are black. Equity advocate Angela Glover Blackwell says the pandemic has been like “gallons of alcohol being thrown on the open wounds of inequality and racism in this country”. Forum talks with Blackwell about how the coronavirus has exacerbated racial and economic inequality and what she hopes to do about it as a member of Governor Newsom’s task force on business and job recovery.