California 12th Graders Reflect on Their Interrupted Senior Year
Forum

California 12th Graders Reflect on Their Interrupted Senior Year

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (Bryan Bindloss, KQED)

The coronavirus pandemic has upended schooling for millions of students across the state. For high school seniors, it's meant an unceremonious end to their K-12 education. To hear directly from high school seniors about what it feels like to have their pivotal senior year interrupted by a pandemic, KQED launched a project inviting students to share their stories by video. We'll hear from some of the students about their experiences and how they're coping.

Guests:

Ariana Proehl, producer, Forum and KQED's "Senior Year, Interrupted" project

Jessica Muñoz-Mendoza, senior, Alternatives in Action High School

Alex Wick, senior, Bayhill High School

