Reading Your Way Through a Pandemic
Forum

Reading Your Way Through a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Publishers are reporting booming sales of Albert Camus' "The Plague" and other examples of pestilence fiction during the pandemic. Other readers are using the shut-in to dive into long and weighty classics like "100 Years of Solitude" or "War and Peace. And still others, hoping to forget it all, are turning to escapist literature. But despite all the reading, bookstores, publishers and authors are being hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown. Forum will check in on independent bookstores who are battling for survival, and we want to hear from you.  What books are sustaining you during this time?

Guests:

Barbara Lane, book columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Paul Yamazaki, book buyer, City Lights Bookstore

