Home Teaching Tips for Parents
Forum

Home Teaching Tips for Parents

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Joachim, 8, whose school was closed following the Coronavirus outbreak, does school exercises at home with his dad Pierre-Yves in Washington on March 20, 2020.  (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

With schools out until at least the end of the year, parents are finding themselves with a job they didn't ask for: teaching. Often while doing their own work from home. Some stick diligently to class schedules, others let the day pass without opening a book. Almost all are left with open questions: How much should we expect kids to be learning? Should I force them to do work against their will? Is it OK to have a week when you only teach how to make cupcakes? We've got a panel of experts to help, and we want to hear from you. How is school from home going?

Guests:

Anya Kamenetz, lead digital education correspondent, NPR

Gever Tulley, founder, SF Brightworks

Alice Phillips, school counselor, Edna Brewer Middle School - Oakland

