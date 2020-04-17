Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves on Charting a Path Out of the Pandemic

Re-opening the economy and resuming some of our activities outside the home is contingent on a "massive scaling up" of Covid-19 testing. That's according to Yale epidemiologist and longtime AIDS activist Gregg Gonsalves, who says that amid the test shortage policymakers need to think creatively about how to prioritize hot spots such as nursing homes, essential businesses and public housing developments. We'll talk about the effectiveness of current Covid-19 tests, why there's a shortage and what it will take to scale up production.