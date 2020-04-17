Re-opening the economy and resuming some of our activities outside the home is contingent on a "massive scaling up" of Covid-19 testing. That's according to Yale epidemiologist and longtime AIDS activist Gregg Gonsalves, who says that amid the test shortage policymakers need to think creatively about how to prioritize hot spots such as nursing homes, essential businesses and public housing developments. We'll talk about the effectiveness of current Covid-19 tests, why there's a shortage and what it will take to scale up production.
Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves on Charting a Path Out of the Pandemic
at 9:30 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Guests:
Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor of epidemiology, Yale School of Medicine
