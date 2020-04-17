KQED is a proud member of
Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves on Charting a Path Out of the Pandemic
Fresh Air
2:00 am – 3:00 amFresh Air

‘America’s Doctor’

Journalist Michael Specter discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the voice of reason at President Trump’s daily briefings on the coronavirus. Specter is a staff writer for The New Yorker who has written about agricultural biotechnology, the global AIDS epidemic, avian influenza, malaria and the implications of gene-drive technology. His new article in the April 20 issue of The New Yorker is titled “How Anthony Fauci Became America’s Doctor.” Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has advised six presidents. He was part of trail-blazing efforts to battle the AIDS epidemic.see more
Fresh Air
Forum

Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves on Charting a Path Out of the Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Re-opening the economy and resuming some of our activities outside the home is contingent on a "massive scaling up" of Covid-19 testing. That's according to Yale epidemiologist and longtime AIDS activist Gregg Gonsalves, who says that amid the test shortage policymakers need to think creatively about how to prioritize hot spots such as nursing homes, essential businesses and public housing developments. We'll talk about the effectiveness of current Covid-19 tests, why there's a shortage and what it will take to scale up production.

Guests:

Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor of epidemiology, Yale School of Medicine

