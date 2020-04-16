Medical Historian Frank Snowden on Lessons from Past Pandemics

Back in the 14th century, the bubonic plague affected every part of society, from the economy to religion, to the arts. And because communities had to reorganize in order to fight the disease, the pandemic also played a role in centralizing authority, and ultimately helped shape the modern state. Medical historian Frank Snowden writes about the cultural shifts that have been caused by infectious disease in his recent book “Epidemics and Society”. We'll talk with Snowden about where the novel coronavirus stands in history, and what societal changes the pandemic could bring.