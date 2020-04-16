Fresh Produce and Milk Goes to Waste Even as People Need Food Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Even as food banks are seeing more demand than ever, some California farmers are dumping milk and letting produce rot. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted how we eat and in turn, how food is distributed. The closure of many restaurants, venues, and schools is leaving many food suppliers with excess perishables. Meanwhile, retailers and food banks are scrambling to keep food in stock. We talk with experts about how California’s food supply chain has been disrupted, how it’s adapting, and what to expect in the months to come.