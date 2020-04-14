The financial outlook for millions of Californians is uncertain as more workers lose their jobs -- or are at risk of losing their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. A variety of resources, strategies and tools can help with navigating a layoff and preparing for a recession. We’ll talk with personal finance experts about how to keep up with debt, prioritize expenses, and deal with the emotional toil of an economic downturn.
How to Survive a Recession or Layoff Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
(utah778 / iStock )
Guests:
Kimberly Palmer, credit card and personal finance expert, NerdWallet
Natalie Torres-Haddad, founder and financial advisor, Financially Savvy Latina
Anthony Wright, executive director, Health Access
