As Pandemic Strikes Hard at Undocumented Immigrants, California Weighs Aid
Forum

As Pandemic Strikes Hard at Undocumented Immigrants, California Weighs Aid

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
An undocumented Honduran immigrant reads her Bible during self-quarantine with her family for possible COVID-19 on March 30, 2020 in Mineola, New York. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The $2 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Trump last month authorizes direct payments to individuals and sweeping benefits for businesses, but it provides no relief for the country's millions of undocumented workers whose livelihoods the pandemic has upended. On Tuesday, California Governor Newsom announced he's working with the legislature on an aid package for the undocumented, as cities around the Bay Area set up relief funds. We'll talk about the impact of the pandemic on the undocumented and the efforts underway to assist them.

Guests:

Farida Jhabvala Romero, immigration reporter, KQED News

Jacqueline Garcia, reporter, La Opinion

Derek Schoonmaker, directing attorney, Centro Legal de la Raza

