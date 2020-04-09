As Pandemic Strikes Hard at Undocumented Immigrants, California Weighs Aid

The $2 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Trump last month authorizes direct payments to individuals and sweeping benefits for businesses, but it provides no relief for the country's millions of undocumented workers whose livelihoods the pandemic has upended. On Tuesday, California Governor Newsom announced he's working with the legislature on an aid package for the undocumented, as cities around the Bay Area set up relief funds. We'll talk about the impact of the pandemic on the undocumented and the efforts underway to assist them.