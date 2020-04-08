KQED is a proud member of
California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris Urges Mental Health Care Amid the Pandemic
Forum

California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris Urges Mental Health Care Amid the Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Surgeon General of California (Photo: Michael Winokur)

The health effects of the coronavirus pandemic go far beyond infection with the disease, according to California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. She says that stress brought on by economic insecurity, loss of personal relationships and school closures can trigger a range of secondary health problems, especially for people who have previously experienced trauma. We'll talk to Dr. Burke Harris about how to ease stress and stay mentally healthy during the pandemic.

Guests:

Nadine Burke Harris, surgeon general of California

