Faith and Spirituality During the Coronavirus Pandemic

For many faithful, this year’s Easter, Passover, and Ramadan celebration will be a completely different experience now that large gatherings are prohibited. Since shelter-in-place guidelines went into effect last month, most religious groups have shifted services and meetings online. Larger questions remain about how to serve congregants’ spiritual needs and carry out charitable works during a time of crisis, as well as how to maintain operations long term. We talk with religious leaders about how they are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.