Faith and Spirituality During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Forum

Faith and Spirituality During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
James Francis prays outside of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels which is closed to the public during the Palm Sunday on April 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

For many faithful, this year’s Easter, Passover, and Ramadan celebration will be a completely different experience now that large gatherings are prohibited. Since shelter-in-place guidelines went into effect last month, most religious groups have shifted services and meetings online. Larger questions remain about how to serve congregants’ spiritual needs and carry out charitable works during a time of crisis, as well as how to maintain operations long term. We talk with religious leaders about how they are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Mark Wiesner, pastor, Catholic Communities of Pleasanton

Sydney Mintz, rabbi, Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco

Imam Rami Nsour, founding director, Tabya Foundation

Michael McBride, lead pastor, The Way Christian Center

