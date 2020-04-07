UCSF's Bob Wachter on Newest Covid-19 Science, Bay Area Numbers

At a Monday press conference, Governor Newsom said California is preparing for a mid-May peak of Covid-19 infections in the state. At the same time, there are early signs that the Bay Area is "flattening the curve". UCSF department of medicine chair Bob Wachter joins us to discuss how Newsom's prognosis fits with what we're seeing in the Bay Area, the public health benefits and costs of sheltering in place, and when we can expect to return to a semblance of normal.