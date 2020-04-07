KQED is a proud member of
UCSF's Bob Wachter on Newest Covid-19 Science, Bay Area Numbers
Forum

UCSF's Bob Wachter on Newest Covid-19 Science, Bay Area Numbers

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A pigeon crosses an empty Powell Street during the coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At a Monday press conference, Governor Newsom said California is preparing for a mid-May peak of Covid-19 infections in the state. At the same time, there are early signs that the Bay Area is "flattening the curve".  UCSF department of medicine chair Bob Wachter joins us to discuss how Newsom's prognosis fits with what we're seeing in the Bay Area, the public health benefits and costs of sheltering in place, and when we can expect to return to a semblance of normal.

Guests:

Robert Wachter, professor and chair, department of medicine at UCSF; author "The Digital Doctor: Hope, Hype and Harm at the Dawn of Medicine's Computer Age"

