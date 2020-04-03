Former Obama Health Advisor Andy Slavitt on What Trump Could Do to Contain the Pandemic

President Trump has so far resisted imposing national rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but health policy expert Andy Slavitt says it's past time for the federal government to act. Slavitt, who was acting chief of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama, says the Trump Administration should take bold steps, such as issue a national stay-at-home order, bar creditors from foreclosing on businesses and convert stadiums to intensive care units. We'll talk to him about his recommendations and what we all can do to stop the spread of coronavirus.