Rep. Adam Schiff on the Federal Coronavirus Response

As of Tuesday, more than 3,700 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, and at least 180,000 Americans have tested positive. As states expand shelter-in-place rules and scramble to address medical equipment shortages, we'll talk to California Congressman Adam Schiff about how the federal goverment is responding. We'll also get his take on the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus bill and what new steps Congress is taking to combat the pandemic.