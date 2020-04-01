As of Tuesday, more than 3,700 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, and at least 180,000 Americans have tested positive. As states expand shelter-in-place rules and scramble to address medical equipment shortages, we'll talk to California Congressman Adam Schiff about how the federal goverment is responding. We'll also get his take on the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus bill and what new steps Congress is taking to combat the pandemic.
Rep. Adam Schiff on the Federal Coronavirus Response
at 9:00 AM
FEBRUARY 05: House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) departs the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump concluded on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Adam Schiff, congressman representing California's 28th District - chairman of the House Intelligence Committee
