Twelve days after Governor Gavin Newsom announced his stay-at-home order, Californians are adjusting to the new normal of being physically distant while trying to stay socially connected. A phone call has never been more welcome. Communal dinners over video and conversations with neighbors from across the street are becoming the norm. How are people coping and connecting, and what have the last 12 days of isolation taught us about our own resiliency?

Guests:

Jonathan Kanter , Director of the Center for the Science of Social Connection, University of Washington

Lydia Denworth , Journalist and author of "Friendship: The Evolution, Biology and Extraordinary Power of Life's Fundamental Bond"