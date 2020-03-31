Bay Area Transit Systems Slash Service as Revenue Plummets

Facing a steep drop in fare revenue during to the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco MUNI on Monday suspended all light rail and subway trains, replacing them with buses. Meanwhile, Caltrain cut its weekday train service by half, and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority halted light rail service and modified bus routes to prioritize lines that stop at hospitals, grocery stores and food pantries. AC transit also announced deep cuts that will go into effect on Tuesday. We'll talk about the impact of the pandemic on Bay Area transit systems, operators and riders.