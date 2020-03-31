KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Bay Area Transit Systems Slash Service as Revenue Plummets
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Transit Systems Slash Service as Revenue Plummets

Mina Kim
at 9:40 AM
A mostly empty BART train at the Embarcadero Station during the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Facing a steep drop in fare revenue during to the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco MUNI on Monday suspended all light rail and subway trains, replacing them with buses. Meanwhile, Caltrain cut its weekday train service by half, and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority halted light rail service and modified bus routes to prioritize lines that stop at hospitals, grocery stores and food pantries. AC transit also announced deep cuts that will go into effect on Tuesday. We'll talk about the impact of the pandemic on Bay Area transit systems, operators and riders.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Sponsored