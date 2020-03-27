Spread of Coronavirus Puts Renters and Landlords in a Bind

As April approaches, tenants whose incomes have dwindled during the state's "shelter in place" order still have to come up with monthly rent while landlords and homeowners still have mortgage payments due. Some elected officials have called for a moratorium on evictions and for landlords to freeze rental payments. Four of the nation's five largest banks have agreed to delay mortgage payments and suspend foreclosures for California homeowners for up to 90 days. That has left many people dealing with fear and uncertainty about their housing costs. We discuss how coronavirus has impacted the housing market and what relief and resources are available to landlords and tenants.