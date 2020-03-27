KQED is a proud member of
As Californians Shelter in Place, State Retools Census 2020 Efforts
As Californians Shelter in Place, State Retools Census 2020 Efforts

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Census 2020 outreach in California was already going to be a challenge, but even more so now with the coronavirus outbreak. The state's "shelter in place" order puts a stop to face-to-face interactions typically needed to reach hard-to-count populations such as immigrants or those experiencing homelessness. Census data determines federal funding for social services and political representation in Congress. We'll check in on how census efforts are going so far ahead of April 1 Census Day and take your questions on completing the census.

Guests:

Ditas Katague, director, California Complete Count

Tyche Hendricks, editor, KQED's census coverage; senior editor covering immigration, KQED

