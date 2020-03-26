If you see someone walking toward you on a sidewalk do you cross the street? Do you correct a stranger for coughing into their hand instead of a tissue? What seemed rude a month ago may now be prudent in the new, odd age of social distancing. We want to hear your experiences navigating this awkward time and we'll take your questions about how to practice social distancing safely and effectively.
Please Don't Stand So Close to Me: The Etiquette and Efficacy of Social Distancing
at 10:30 AM
People maintain social distancing while standing in line to enter a Trader Joe's as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Bill Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology, Harvard University
