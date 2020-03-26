KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Please Don't Stand So Close to Me: The Etiquette and Efficacy of Social Distancing
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Please Don't Stand So Close to Me: The Etiquette and Efficacy of Social Distancing

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
People maintain social distancing while standing in line to enter a Trader Joe's as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

If you see someone walking toward you on a sidewalk do you cross the street? Do you correct a stranger for coughing into their hand instead of a tissue?  What seemed rude a month ago may now be prudent in the new, odd age of social distancing. We want to hear your experiences navigating this awkward time and we'll take your questions about how to practice social distancing safely and effectively.

Guests:

Bill Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology, Harvard University

Sponsored