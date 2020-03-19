The Bay Area shelter-in-place order is putting greater pressure on the elderly, a group of people who already suffer from higher levels of isolation and loneliness. As nursing homes go into lockdown, some people have resorted to checking on grandparents through windows. Meanwhile. Safeway and Whole Foods are offering special hours for elderly shoppers. We discuss the many challenges seniors face in dealing with the pandemic and the resources available to help.
How the Elderly Are Handling the Coronavirus Outbreak
at 10:00 AM
Charlie Campbell takes his mom Dorothy Campbell, 88, to see her husband Gene Campbell, 89, through his room window on March 05, 2020 at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked and some patients have died. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Anni Chung, president and CEO, Self-Help for the Elderly
Louise Aronson, professor of medicine, UCSF; author, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life"
Kim McCoy Wade, director, California Department of Aging
Stacy Torres, assistant professor of sociology, University of California, San Francisco
