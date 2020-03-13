Navigating Anxiety and Isolation During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The impact of the novel coronavirus on our daily lives is far reaching and complex – which naturally leads to high levels of anxiety. In times of stress, we often turn to others for support and strength, but in this case, slowing the spread of COVID-19 means limiting social contact. In this hour of Forum, we talk with experts about how to deal with the double whammy of anxiety and isolation. And we want to hear from you: what are you experiencing and how are you coping?