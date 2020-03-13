The impact of the novel coronavirus on our daily lives is far reaching and complex – which naturally leads to high levels of anxiety. In times of stress, we often turn to others for support and strength, but in this case, slowing the spread of COVID-19 means limiting social contact. In this hour of Forum, we talk with experts about how to deal with the double whammy of anxiety and isolation. And we want to hear from you: what are you experiencing and how are you coping?
Navigating Anxiety and Isolation During the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
An elderly man wearing a protective mask pushes his cart as he arrives to shop at a supermarket in Codogno, southeast of Milan, on March 11, 2020 a day after Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people Tuesday to control the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Elissa Epel, professor and vice chair, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF; director, Aging, Metabolism and Emotions Center, UCSF
Eric Klinenberg, professor of social science and director, Institute for Public Knowledge, New York University; author, "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life"
Carla Perissinotto, associate chief, Geriatrics Clinical Programs, UCSF
Judy Lin, economy reporter, CALmatters
