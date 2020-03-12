KQED is a proud member of
Novel Coronavirus Reaches Pandemic Level
Forum

Novel Coronavirus Reaches Pandemic Level

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus walks past stores in Monterey Park, California on March 10, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow -- surpassing 100 patients in the Bay Area alone -- as the virus officially reached pandemic level, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties banned large gatherings to prevent infection. Health officials say that while the number of new cases will keep climbing, it's still feasible to curb the growth. We discuss the latest coronavirus news and how it is playing out in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Lesley McLurg, science reporter, KQED

John Swartzberg, clinical professor of medicine, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

