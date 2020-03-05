California Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency for Coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday after more than 50 people in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a patient died from the illness in Placer County. The governor said he wants to arm the state with tools to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect consumers against price gouging of supplies. Also, a cruise ship carrying 2,500 passengers is docked off San Francisco awaiting testing kits after some aboard exhibited flu-like symptoms. We discuss the latest news on the virus and how people are bracing for the spread.