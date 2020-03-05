Graduate Student Workers Strike for Higher Pay Across UC System

UC students and faculty are expected to strike on Thursday in solidarity with graduate student workers who are asking for higher wages. The workers argue they’re not being compensated in line with the cost of living at UC campuses, while the UC system says there isn't room in the budget. The strike began at UC Santa Cruz in December when teaching assistants organized to withhold final grades. Fifty-four of those teaching assistants were fired this Friday, and around 30 more are no longer eligible for spring positions. Meanwhile, the union that represents student workers at the University of California and the UC system have filed unfair labor practices charges against each other. We’ll get the latest news on the strikes and where bargaining stands.