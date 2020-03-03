KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Deaths Rise, As Federal Officials Say Risk to Public is Low
Marketplace
12:00 amMarketplace

Coronavirus & The Global Economy

From supply chains to stock markets…coronavirus is riling the global economy. What you should be paying attention to in the face of all this uncertainty. see more
Forum

Coronavirus Deaths Rise, As Federal Officials Say Risk to Public is Low

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Concern In Vietnam As The Wuhan Covid-19 Spreads (Linh Pham/ Getty Images)

On Monday, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reached six, as global deaths surpassed 3000. Meanwhile, in a White House briefing Monday, Vice President Pence said that the risk to Americans remains low and that a vaccine could be going to clinical trials within six weeks. We'll talk about the latest coronavirus developments and what lessons we can learn from previous epidemics.

Guests:

Laurie Garrett, Pulitzer-Prize winning science journalist; author, "The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance"

