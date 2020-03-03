On Monday, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reached six, as global deaths surpassed 3000. Meanwhile, in a White House briefing Monday, Vice President Pence said that the risk to Americans remains low and that a vaccine could be going to clinical trials within six weeks. We'll talk about the latest coronavirus developments and what lessons we can learn from previous epidemics.
Coronavirus Deaths Rise, As Federal Officials Say Risk to Public is Low
at 9:30 AM
Concern In Vietnam As The Wuhan Covid-19 Spreads (Linh Pham/ Getty Images)
Guests:
Laurie Garrett, Pulitzer-Prize winning science journalist; author, "The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance"
