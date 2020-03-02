Voters Head to Polls for South Carolina, Super Tuesday Primaries

As President Trump rallies his supporters for reelection, the Democratic primary race continues to heat up. The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden is relying on a big win in South Carolina's primary Saturday, after he promised victory in Tuesday’s Democratic debate. And with 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the candidates are competing to build momentum and chip away at Senator Bernie Sanders' growing lead. We'll break down the results of the South Carolina primary, look ahead to Super Tuesday and review the latest political news.