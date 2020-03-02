KQED is a proud member of
Voters Head to Polls for South Carolina, Super Tuesday Primaries
The California Report Magazine
12:30 amThe California Report Magazine

Youth Involvement in Politics

A 19-year-old is running for San Jose City Council, and California universities and colleges are playing a bigger role in this year’s elections, with first-time voting centers at dozens of campuses and increased attempts for student turnout. Then, for “Letter to My California Dreamer,” a letter-writer addresses his note to his political activist parents. And the Avalon Theatre on Catalina Island, which has shown films since the 1920s, is slated to close – we talk about what the theatre means to locals. see more
Forum

Voters Head to Polls for South Carolina, Super Tuesday Primaries

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
South Carolina voters stand in line for early voting at the Richland County Election Commission February 27, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

As President Trump rallies his supporters for reelection, the Democratic primary race continues to heat up. The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden is relying on a big win in South Carolina's primary Saturday, after he promised victory in Tuesday’s Democratic debate. And with 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the candidates are competing to build momentum and chip away at Senator Bernie Sanders' growing lead. We'll break down the results of the South Carolina primary, look ahead to Super Tuesday and review the latest political news.

Guests:

Tim Miller, contributor, The Bulwark

Tyrone Beason, staff writer, Los Angeles Times

Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher, The Nation

