Santa Clara Dam at Risk of Earthquake Collapse

The biggest reservoir in Santa Clara County must be completely drained starting October 1st due to the risk of its dam collapsing in a major earthquake, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Santa Clara Valley Water District says the order will deplete groundwater and harm endangered steelhead trout. We'll hear what's next for Anderson Dam and the two million Silicon Valley residents who depend on it. And we'll get an update on whether California may be heading back into a drought.