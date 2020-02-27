Vice President Pence Put in Charge of Coronavirus Response

At a Wednesday press conference, President Trump said the coronavirus risk was "very low" and put Vice President Pence in charge of the federal response to the outbreak. Trump's remarks came a day after CDC officials warned it was a question of when and not if the virus would hit the United States. Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties called the administration's $2.5 billion emergency funding request insufficient to fight the outbreak. We'll discuss a White House at odds with Congress and public health officials, and hear how the virus is impacting California's economy.