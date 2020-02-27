Environmental Concerns Heightened in West Oakland Following McClymonds High School Closure

This week, McClymonds High School students attended classes, but not at their campus. McClymonds abruptly closed last Thursday after district officials found trichlorethylene, or TCE, in groundwater below the school. TCE, a known carcinogen, can vaporize and contaminate the air. While preliminary tests at the school show the air to be safe, community members remain skeptical, highlighting long-standing concerns about environmental justice in West Oakland. Meanwhile, the school's 350 students have been assigned to nearby schools as lab testing continues. We'll hear from local officials and community members on this news and we want to hear from you: is your family impacted by the school closure?