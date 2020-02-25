As Trump Loyalist Takes Reins as National Intelligence Chief, What's Next for US Spy Agencies?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week, President Trump abruptly fired acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire and replaced him with Richard Grenell, a staunch loyalist and the current ambassador to Germany. Grenell, who reportedly gave his staff a mandate to "clean house," has drawn sharp criticism from democratic lawmakers, who say he's unqualified for the job. We'll talk about what's next for the nation's intelligence agencies.

Guests:

Brent Durbin , associate professor of government, Smith College; author, "The CIA and the Politics of U.S. Intelligence Reform"

Ned Price , former CIA analyst and special assistant to President Obama on the National Security Council staff