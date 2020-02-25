When a kid is anxious or depressed about what climate change means for their future, how can parents address those fears and give kids tools to take action? In her book, "The Parents Guide to Climate Revolution," author Mary DeMocker provides 100 practical ways to do without fossil fuels, empower kids, and help ease anxiety about the future. We talk to DeMocker and check in with a local teen working to stop global warming.
How Kids Can Stop Fearing the Future and Tackle Climate Change

Students and activists participate in a climate change "strike" on March 15, 2019 in Chicago. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mary DeMocker, author of "The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep"
Sarah Goody, climate activist
