Susan Fowler Shares Her Story of Standing Up to Uber in 'Whistleblower'

When Susan Fowler published her 2017 blog post exposing a culture of sexism at Uber, she says she feared being known as "that woman who was sexually harassed." But Fowler also says she wished there had been a book or blog post by someone with a similar experience to help her navigate a sexist work environment. In her new memoir "Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber," Fowler recounts the life experiences that led up to her decision to speak out and shares what she went through after she blew the whistle on what was one of the most celebrated startups in Silicon Valley.