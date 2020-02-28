KQED is a proud member of
Susan Fowler Shares Her Story of Standing Up to Uber in 'Whistleblower'
Higher Education and Technical Training's Role in Management and Professional Jobs

Four out of 10 U.S. workers' occupations would be categorized by the Bureau of Labor Statistics under "management, professional and related occupations," a category that includes teachers, dentists, nurses, architects, CEOs, scientists and a wide range of other professionals. One person whose occupation is included in that category, a dean at a community college, reflects on how higher education and technical training can change someone's career and life and how it changed his.
Forum

Susan Fowler Shares Her Story of Standing Up to Uber in 'Whistleblower'

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Susan Fowler, author of "Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber" (Mason Foster)

When Susan Fowler published her 2017 blog post exposing a culture of sexism at Uber, she says she feared being known as "that woman who was sexually harassed." But Fowler also says she wished there had been a book or blog post by someone with a similar experience to help her navigate a sexist work environment. In her new memoir "Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber," Fowler recounts the life experiences that led up to her decision to speak out and shares what she went through after she blew the whistle on what was one of the most celebrated startups in Silicon Valley.

Guests:

Susan Fowler, author, "Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber"

