Journalist Conor Dougherty on 'Fighting for Housing' in the Bay Area and Beyond

For decades, people dubbed “homevoters” have ruled California’s housing market with a tight fist. Years of zoning and tax policies that favored single-family housing created a market that rewards the rich who can afford homes and punishes renters and young people. The Bay Area is the epicenter of the crisis, according to New York Times reporter Conor Dougherty, author of the new book “Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America." We'll talk with him about the book and about the Bay Area innovators battling to reverse the trends.