Washington Post Report Links Trump's Rhetoric to Racist and Xenophobic Bullying of Kids

A Washington Post review of news stories since the 2016 election found more than 300 incidents of school children being harassed by students or teachers using Trump's inflammatory rhetoric. In Tennessee middle school students linked arms to imitate the president's border wall and refused to let nonwhite students pass. In Utah, two kindergartners told a Latino boy that Trump would send him back to Mexico. At least three quarters of the attacks were aimed at black, Hispanic or Muslim kids. Trump supporters were also harassed. Forum talks with one of the Post reporters about their findings.

