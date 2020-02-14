Washington Post Report Links Trump's Rhetoric to Racist and Xenophobic Bullying of Kids
Washington Post Report Links Trump's Rhetoric to Racist and Xenophobic Bullying of Kids

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Trump supporters display pro-Trump signs during a pro-Trump rally attended by about 500 people in San Diego, California, March 13, 2017, where President Trump was visiting the nearby border wall protoypes. ( BILL WECHTER/AFP via Getty Images)

A Washington Post review of news stories since the 2016 election found more than 300 incidents of school children being harassed by students or teachers using Trump's inflammatory rhetoric. In Tennessee middle school students linked arms to imitate the president's border wall and refused to let nonwhite students pass. In Utah, two kindergartners told a Latino boy that Trump would send him back to Mexico. At least three quarters of the attacks were aimed at black, Hispanic or Muslim kids. Trump supporters were also harassed. Forum talks with one of the Post reporters about their findings.

Guests:

Perry Stein , education reporter, The Washington Post

