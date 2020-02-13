Election 2020: Prop 13 Would Provide $15 Billion to Fix Schools

Prop 13, the only statewide measure on the March 3rd ballot, would invest $15 Billion into rebuilding California schools. That includes updating facilities and developing new construction projects for k-12. Those who support Prop 13 point to the deteriorating state of our public schools and the need to invest in education. Others argue that the ballot measure will raise taxes and question the decision to double the limit on what a school district can borrow. We’ll take your questions and breakdown what we should make of Prop 13.