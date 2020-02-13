Unsung Filipino-American Labor Leader Celebrated in Children's Book

When telling the history of labor organizing in California, we typically mention Cesar Chavez or Dolores Huerta. Less often do we talk about Larry Itliong, who led Filipinos in the Great Delano Grape Strike for minimum wage from 1965 to 1970. Itliong helped foster solidarity between Filipinos and Mexicans and later co-founded the United Farm Workers union with Chavez and Huerta. We'll talk to author Gayle Romasanta about her children's book, "Journey For Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong" and about shedding light on the often overlooked stories of Filipinos in California history.