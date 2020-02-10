Election 2020: How do the Democratic Presidential Candidates Compare on Climate Change?
Election 2020: How do the Democratic Presidential Candidates Compare on Climate Change?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A plume of exhaust extends from the Mitchell Power Station, a coal-fired power plant built along the Monongahela River on September 24, 2013 in New Eagle, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

As part of Forum's 2020 election coverage, we'll break down the Democratic presidential candidates’ plans and records on climate change.

Guests:

Keith Gaby, senior communications director, Environmental Defense Fund

Lisa Friedman, climate desk reporter, New York Times

Umair Irfan, staff writer, Vox

