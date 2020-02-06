Fear and Rage Against Government Grows as China Deals with Coronavirus

China continues its battle to contain the deadly coronavirus. Hubei province, at the center of the outbreak, has a shortage of hospital beds despite building two hospitals. Officials have disabled elevators in apartment buildings to discourage residents from going out. Many residents prefer to stay barricaded at home. Meanwhile, state authorities clamp down on negative news, and the Chinese people themselves grow increasingly frustrated with the government's response. We discuss the implications of the coronavirus crisis for China.

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.