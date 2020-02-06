Fear and Rage Against Government Grows as China Deals with Coronavirus
Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
A deserted street is seen in Shanghai on February 6, 2020. - The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said on February 6. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

China continues its battle to contain the deadly coronavirus. Hubei province, at the center of the outbreak, has a shortage of hospital beds despite building two hospitals. Officials have disabled elevators in apartment buildings to discourage residents from going out. Many residents prefer to stay barricaded at home. Meanwhile, state authorities clamp down on negative news, and the Chinese people themselves grow increasingly frustrated with the government's response. We discuss the implications of the coronavirus crisis for China.

 

