First Person: Poet Nellie Wong on Writing and Fighting for Radical Social Change

A self-described "Chinese American revolutionary feminist," poet Nellie Wong did not always envision herself as a writer or an activist. It was during her 30s, when Wong enrolled in San Francisco State University, that she says her "world opened" to creative writing, ethnic studies classes and the Freedom Socialist Party. Those experiences sparked a new sense of purpose in her life that she actively carries on today at age 85. As part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles Bay Area figures who make the region unique, we'll talk to Wong about her life, poetry and experience fighting for social change.

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.