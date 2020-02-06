Can the Bay Area Solve Its Affordable Housing Crisis?

As high housing costs continue crippling Bay Area residents, demands are growing for more affordable housing. The challenge of providing housing for low-income people is a decades-long struggle that has only worsened because of higher construction costs, less government funding and more people in need. Forum checks in with experts about how the affordability housing crisis reached this boiling point and what what can be done to alleviate it.

