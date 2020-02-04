President Trump Delivers Third State of the Union Speech

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, which comes ahead of a Senate vote on his impeachment trial and after Gallup released a new poll showing Trump's job approval rating at 49 percent — a personal best. We'll get analysis and reaction to the speech and we want to hear from you. What did you think of President Trump's speech?

***IMPORTANT CHANGES TO FORUM COMMENTS***

To help us focus on other ways to connect with you, Forum is going to discontinue online comments on KQED.org as of Feb 7. And we want to hear from you: how would you like to engage with us in the future? Please email forum@kqed.org. You can always join the discussion by emailing forum@kqed.org and calling during the live show and posting to Facebook and Twitter anytime.