Anna Wiener Reflects on Silicon Valley's Dark Side in 'Uncanny Valley'

In her mid-20s, writer Anna Wiener moved to San Francisco to work for a data analytics start-up, joining what she calls her generation's gold rush. As a feminist, she struggled against Silicon Valley's male-dominated culture, finding herself "in a position of ceaseless, professionalized deference to the male ego." She joins Forum to share her experiences in the tech start-up world and to discuss her new memoir "Uncanny Valley." And we want to hear from you: if you've worked for a tech start-up, share your war stories.

