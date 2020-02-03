State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces Bill for State Takeover of PG&E

State Sen. Wiener introduced new legislation on Monday to make PG&E a publicly owned utility. The bill would employ eminent domain to seize control, forcing PG&E shareholders to sell their shares to the state of California. We'll talk to Wiener about his proposed plan, which is already drawing protests from PG&E's largest union, and about what's next after the Senate last week failed to pass his housing bill, SB50, for the third time.