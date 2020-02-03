State Sen. Wiener introduced new legislation on Monday to make PG&E a publicly owned utility. The bill would employ eminent domain to seize control, forcing PG&E shareholders to sell their shares to the state of California. We'll talk to Wiener about his proposed plan, which is already drawing protests from PG&E's largest union, and about what's next after the Senate last week failed to pass his housing bill, SB50, for the third time.
State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces Bill for State Takeover of PG&E
at 10:00 AM
A Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) truck sits parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco
