Lawfare's Benjamin Wittes On President Trump's Radical Vision of the Presidency

President Trump has not just violated the norms of his office with haphazard foreign policy, vindictive impulses and counterfactual narratives. He has also, according to Lawfare's Benjamin Wittes, begun to reshape our common understanding of the American presidency itself. In his new book "Unmaking the Presidency," Wittes argues that Trump has stripped the office of civic virtue, replacing it with a system that "elevates the expressive and personal dimensions of the office over everything else." We'll talk to Wittes about his book, the status of the Senate impeachment trial, and why he says it's time to defend traditional notions of the presidency.

