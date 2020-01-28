The Supreme Court voted to uphold the Trump administration's "public charge" policy on Monday, which will make it more difficult for immigrants to obtain a green card if they are likely to use public benefits. This is the latest in a long list of Trump administration immigration policies that either limit legal immigration or seek to deter asylum seekers from entering the United States. We'll look at the status and impact of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
A Look at Three Years of Trump Immigration Policies as Supreme Court Upholds Newest "Public Charge" Rule
at 9:30 AM
Mexican National Guard troops patrol through a camp for asylum seekers on December 08, 2019 in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. More than 1,000 Central American and Mexican asylum seekers have been staying, many for months, in the squalid camp, located next to the bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. Immigrant families seeking asylum are now required by the U.S. government to stay in Mexico as part of the Trump Administration's "Remain in Mexico" process for people legally seeking political asylum in the United States. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Guests:
Farida Jhabvala Romero, reporter, KQED News
Tyche Hendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED News; author, "The Wind Doesn't Need a Passport: Stories from the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands"
