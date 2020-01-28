A Look at Three Years of Trump Immigration Policies as Supreme Court Upholds Newest "Public Charge" Rule

Mexican National Guard troops patrol through a camp for asylum seekers on December 08, 2019 in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. More than 1,000 Central American and Mexican asylum seekers have been staying, many for months, in the squalid camp, located next to the bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. Immigrant families seeking asylum are now required by the U.S. government to stay in Mexico as part of the Trump Administration's "Remain in Mexico" process for people legally seeking political asylum in the United States. (John Moore/Getty Images)