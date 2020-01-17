Civil Rights Leader Eva Paterson on Fighting for Equality in 2020
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Civil Rights Leader Eva Paterson on Fighting for Equality in 2020

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Bay Area civil rights leader Eva Paterson joins us in studio to talk about her work and her top priorities for 2020. (Edwin Tse via The Atlantic, used with permission)

Pushing back on voter suppression efforts ahead of the 2020 election. Considering a repeal of Proposition 209 — which banned affirmative action in state institutions —for California's November ballot. Taking time for self-care. These are only a few of the issues occupying the mind of Bay Area civil rights leader Eva Paterson. This hour of Forum, Paterson joins us in studio to talk about her latest work and her top priorities for 2020.

Guests:

Eva Paterson, Bay Area civil rights leader

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.