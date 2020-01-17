Civil Rights Leader Eva Paterson on Fighting for Equality in 2020

Pushing back on voter suppression efforts ahead of the 2020 election. Considering a repeal of Proposition 209 — which banned affirmative action in state institutions —for California's November ballot. Taking time for self-care. These are only a few of the issues occupying the mind of Bay Area civil rights leader Eva Paterson. This hour of Forum, Paterson joins us in studio to talk about her latest work and her top priorities for 2020.