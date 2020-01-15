New Data Reveals 2010s Were the Hottest Decade Ever

The 2010s were the warmest decade on record and 2019 was the second-warmest year, according to new studies from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The records, which go back to 1880, showed that 2019 was only slightly less hot than 2016. The scientists behind these reports stated that this warming trend is the result of human activity, including carbon dioxide emissions and the burning of fossil fuels. We'll talk to a climate expert about what this means.