Federal Judge Douglas Ginsburg Explores US History Through Constitutional Debates

Judge Douglas Ginsburg has spent his career analyzing, teaching and ruling on constitutional law. Known for a short-lived nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ginsburg is now the host of a new PBS series. "A More or Less Perfect Union" explores the Constitution's creation and the tensions over its core protections that shaped U.S. history. Judge Ginsburg joins Forum to preview the series and give his take on the constitutional questions of the current impeachment process.