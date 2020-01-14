NPR's Steve Inskeep on a 19th Century Power Couple

Fremont, California, is only the largest U.S. city of many named after 19th century political figure John Frémont. An explorer known as " The Pathfinder," Frémont is credited with coining the name "Golden Gate" for the port of the San Francisco Bay. And through his wife Jessie's work publicizing his expeditions, Frémont gained political traction, becoming the first Republican nominee for president in 1856. John and Jessie Frémont significantly impacted an America in the midst of Western expansion, writes NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep in his new book "Imperfect Union." Inskeep joins Forum to talk about his book. And we'll also get his take on impeachment, the presidential campaign, and covering the Trump administration.